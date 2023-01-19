PHOTO: Sami Zayn pours heart out in touching Jay Briscoe tribute

The wrestling world mourn's the passing of multi-time ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn shared a photo on social media of himself with the Briscoe brothers along with a heartfelt message.

A car accident was the reason for Jay Briscoe's passing. AEW CEO Tony Khan was the first person to report the tragic news. Following that, several members of the wrestling world paid their respects to the 20-year wrestling veteran.

Sami Zayn took to Instagram to share a picture of him with the Briscoe Brothers from 2016. He mentioned that was the last time he met them and shared that they were all elated to see each other and had a lot of fun.

"The last time I saw Jay & Mark Briscoe, Feb. 2016. I was meeting the Bucks and some ROH guys at Waffle House & I hadn’t seen the Briscoes in 3 years. I don’t remember if they knew I was coming or not, but I snuck up and surprised them in the parking lot & the 3 of us just screamed and hugged and danced and belly laughed for a solid minute before we even said hello. I can’t believe that was 7 years ago. God, what a great memory that was. RIP Jay. This one hurts a lot but I am grateful for the matches and the memories and the time we got to share," Sami Zayn shared.

Tony Khan revealed that a special Jay Briscoe tribute will be filmed following AEW Dynamite

Earlier tonight, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that a tribute video for Jay Briscoe will be filmed following Dynamite and will be aired for free on Honor Club.

"Thank you all watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight! We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club," Tony Khan tweeted.

Several wrestlers along with Seth Rollins, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels all paid their respects to Briscoe.

