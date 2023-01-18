Triple H breaks corporate barriers to pay homage to Jay Briscoe after tragic death

Jay Briscoe's death has rattled the wrestling world. A beloved figure who died aged 38, tributes are pouring in for the Ring of Honor performer regardless of the promotion. WWE authority figure Triple H even broke corporate rules to acknowledge the deceased superstar.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan primarily broke the sad news on social media. Reports stated that the cause of death was due to an auto accident in Laurel, Delaware, at 5:30 PM. Delaware State Police noted an accident did occur in Laurel, killing two people, but didn't disclose any names.

Born in Maryland, Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) started wrestling at the mere age of 16. Along with his brother Mark, he debuted in Combat Zone Wrestling in January 2001 and became a notable name on the roster. He then wrestled extensively for Ring of Honor but often dabbled in the indies during his late career.

A 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion with Mark Briscoe, Jay's passing has left the wrestling world deeply saddened. Former and current WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Buddy Matthews and Matt Hardy have extended their condolences to the Briscoe family.

WWE's head of creative control Triple H also expressed his grief in a Twitter post. He paid his respects to the ROH superstar even though Jay Briscoe never wrestled for WWE or wasn't a 'legend' as per wrestling experience.

Triple H @TripleH An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.

In another class act, Jay Briscoe's death was announced on the live telecast of WWE NXT. The Stamford-based company usually played stranger to the news of superstars who never competed for them. Proceedings were different today as commentator Vic Joseph stated NXT would like to send its thoughts and prayers to the star's family and friends.

Vince McMahon had a competitive mindset. It was one of the reasons why WWE didn't mingle with other promotions and turned a blind eye to news about their rivals' locker room. Triple H broke that rule today and fans appreciated the heartfelt gesture.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins gave a lengthy tribute to Jay Briscoe

Much like Chris Jericho in AEW, Seth Rollins has become an icon in WWE. The Visionary's popularity continues to grow to this day. Following today's tragic event, Rollins disclosed that he would have achieved nothing without Jay Briscoe.

Seth credited Jay for helping him get his first ROH contract. He served the promotion as Tyler Black from 2009-10 during which he bagged a world title, eventually leading to the WWE higher-ups getting impressed by his show.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins. Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins.

Jay Briscoe's last performance in the ring was in December 2022. Performing at the HOG Revelations event in New York City, Jay and his brother Mark dropped the tag team titles to Jay Lyon and Midas Black (The Mane Event) in a Best Two out of Three Falls Match.

