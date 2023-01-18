WWE's classy way of paying tribute to Jay Briscoe after his death is winning the internet

ROH legend Jay Briscoe left the pro wrestling world devastated. Breaking the hearts of his peers, family, and fans, the former tag team champion passed away in a reported auto accident.

Jay Briscoe's tragic passing led to an outpouring of support and condolence messages on social media. Tony Khan was one of the first to publicly reveal the news. Reports later confirmed that the possible cause could have been an auto incident in Laurel, Maryland.

WWE also went out of their way to acknowledge the legendary wrestler's passing as well. The company announced the tragedy during the live broadcast of NXT last night. Vic Joseph noted that the event had deeply disturbed the industry, and NXT would like to send its thoughts and prayers to the star's family and friends.

Callum Altimas @CallumAltimas NXT paying tribute to Jay Briscoe is a reminder that despite the tribalism that some fans push, pro wrestling is just a huge family.



So happy to see them pay respects like this. NXT paying tribute to Jay Briscoe is a reminder that despite the tribalism that some fans push, pro wrestling is just a huge family. So happy to see them pay respects like this. https://t.co/rfBeGcnQvR

Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels sent out condolence messages to the Briscoe family. The Game praised the legend as a great performer, while The Heartbreak Kid had touching words of tribute and support for his family.

“On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss,” Michaels tweeted.

The internet wrestling community took note of WWE's gesture, as many fans termed the tribute "classy."

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ .



38 is such a young age to die, his legacy will live forever.



My condolences to Mark and the rest of Jay's family and friends.



This is a sad day...

#JayBriscoe #RipJayBriscoe #DemBoys #WWE @TripleH Jay Briscoe never appeared in WWE, this was a classy move from the company38 is such a young age to die, his legacy will live forever.My condolences to Mark and the rest of Jay's family and friends.This is a sad day... #WWE NXT @TripleH Jay Briscoe never appeared in WWE, this was a classy move from the company 🙌.38 is such a young age to die, his legacy will live forever. My condolences to Mark and the rest of Jay's family and friends.This is a sad day...#JayBriscoe #RipJayBriscoe #DemBoys #WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/QYMaUjP7SF

PWUnlimited @PWUnlimited WWE acknowledged the passing of Jay Briscoe tonight on #WWENXT . Very classy of them to do so. WWE acknowledged the passing of Jay Briscoe tonight on #WWENXT. Very classy of them to do so. https://t.co/KfQMGDTu4W

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Extremely classy move by WWE for paying their respects to Jay Briscoe on #WWENXT 🕊️ Extremely classy move by WWE for paying their respects to Jay Briscoe on #WWENXT 🕊️ https://t.co/QvPVZBLcep

MarkoutMania @TheMarkOutMania #WWENXT

Very classy move by WWE, acknowledging Jay Briscoe on NXT Very classy move by WWE, acknowledging Jay Briscoe on NXT ❤️ #WWENXT https://t.co/HGElL51XXI

Cody Rhodes, FTR, and several other stars remembered Jay Briscoe

The pro wrestling world banded together to remember the 13-time ROH Tag Team Champion. The legendary star was fondly remembered by several current and former stars.

Dax Harwood of FTR, who will go down in history as arguably The Briscoe Brothers' greatest rivals, posted a picture of the two teams celebrating together after another career-defining performance.

Chris Jericho also sent out a heartfelt tweet alongside several other AEW stars. WWE star Cody Rhodes stated that although they did not interact much, he understood that to Briscoe, his family was everything. He extended his love to the multi-time champion's family.

Jay Briscoe was the reigning ROH Tag Team Champion at the time of his passing. Alongside his brother Mark, The Briscoes won the tag team titles from FTR at ROH Final Battle on December 10.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Jay Briscoe's family and friends.

