WWE's classy way of paying tribute to Jay Briscoe after his death is winning the internet

ROH legend Jay Briscoe left the pro wrestling world devastated. Breaking the hearts of his peers, family, and fans, the former tag team champion passed away in a reported auto accident.
Jay Briscoe's tragic passing led to an outpouring of support and condolence messages on social media. Tony Khan was one of the first to publicly reveal the news. Reports later confirmed that the possible cause could have been an auto incident in Laurel, Maryland.
WWE also went out of their way to acknowledge the legendary wrestler's passing as well. The company announced the tragedy during the live broadcast of NXT last night. Vic Joseph noted that the event had deeply disturbed the industry, and NXT would like to send its thoughts and prayers to the star's family and friends.
Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels sent out condolence messages to the Briscoe family. The Game praised the legend as a great performer, while The Heartbreak Kid had touching words of tribute and support for his family.
“On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss,” Michaels tweeted.
The internet wrestling community took note of WWE's gesture, as many fans termed the tribute "classy."
Cody Rhodes, FTR, and several other stars remembered Jay Briscoe
The pro wrestling world banded together to remember the 13-time ROH Tag Team Champion. The legendary star was fondly remembered by several current and former stars.
Dax Harwood of FTR, who will go down in history as arguably The Briscoe Brothers' greatest rivals, posted a picture of the two teams celebrating together after another career-defining performance.
Chris Jericho also sent out a heartfelt tweet alongside several other AEW stars. WWE star Cody Rhodes stated that although they did not interact much, he understood that to Briscoe, his family was everything. He extended his love to the multi-time champion's family.
Jay Briscoe was the reigning ROH Tag Team Champion at the time of his passing. Alongside his brother Mark, The Briscoes won the tag team titles from FTR at ROH Final Battle on December 10.
We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Jay Briscoe's family and friends.
