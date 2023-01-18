Cody Rhodes sends heartfelt message after Jay Briscoe's tragic passing

Cody Rhodes has reacted to the unfortunate passing of Jay Briscoe and sent out a heartfelt message to his entire family.

A few hours ago, Tony Khan announced the heartbreaking news of Jay Briscoe (aka Jamin Pugh) passing away in a car accident at the age of 38.

Jay was part of the iconic tag team The Briscoe Brothers with his sibling, Mark Briscoe, who had been successful in several promotions such as CZW, NJPW, and now ROH. The two brothers came in to dominate Ring of Honor, starting an epic rivalry with FTR and eventually becoming ROH tag team champions.

The deeply saddening news came as a shock to every fan who had followed the journey and rise of the Briscoe Brothers. Current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes sent out his words of kindness, recalling in his interactions with Jay, he understood that his family was his everything.

"I didn’t interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening," Cody Rhodes tweeted.

It's a deeply tragic day for every wrestling fan who was familiar with them as they made a big name for their brawling style of matches in many indie promotions. WWE fans hadn't gotten to know much about Jay and Mark Briscoe, but AEW fans were treated to their presence during their few matches with FTR.

Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi reacted to Jay Briscoe's heartbreaking passing

Several WWE and AEW Superstars reacted to the untimely passing of Jay Briscoe, sending out their condolences to his family.

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, also sent out a few touching words to remember Jay Briscoe on this day. Brandi recounted how Jay had always been kind to her during the time she spent working in Ring of Honor alongside her husband.

She also stated that she doesn't have the right words to say more but ended her statement by saying he was a good man.

"I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man," Brandi Rhodes said.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

