"I'll see you soon" - Popular ex-WWE star sends emotional message about her return plans

Former WWE Superstar Tay Melo recently gave an update to her fans following this week's episode of Dynamite. She was involved in a segment featuring the Jericho Appreciation Society on the Wednesday night show.

Melo announced her pregnancy during the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, she has been seen in backstage segments involving her JAS stablemates. This week, during the faction's "Mandatory Meeting," Melo walked out on Chris Jericho alongside some of her fellow stars.

The former WWE star took to Twitter after Dynamite to thank her supporters, promising she would be back next year better than ever. Melo further mentioned that she couldn't wait to see her fans soon.

"I love you guys so much, and I’ll be back next year better than EVER and ready to be your champ! A woman should be two things: who and what she wants. I choose to be a mother and a wrestler. There’s nothing in the world that I can’t do, I’ll see you soon."

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo



A woman should be 2 things: who and what she wants. I choose to be a mother and a wrestler. There’s nothing in the world that I can’t do, I’ll see you soon I love you guys so much and I’ll be back next year better than EVER and ready to be your champ !A woman should be 2 things: who and what she wants. I choose to be a mother and a wrestler. There’s nothing in the world that I can’t do, I’ll see you soon

Tay Melo's words to former WWE Champion Chris Jericho during the JAS meeting

During the Jericho Appreciation Society's meeting on Dynamite, Tay Melo did not mince her words while addressing her association with Chris Jericho. The star's stablemates also shared their thoughts about The Ocho.

Tay Melo claimed that when she makes her in-ring return after giving birth, she will pursue a title without Jericho's help. In the process, she also announced her departure from the faction.

"I'm gonna have this baby, come back next year to be a champion without you [referring to Jericho] or your damn help because I quit!"

At this point, it seems all of Jericho's stablemates have left his side. The Jericho Appreciation Society is no more, but fans will have to wait until next week for the former WWE Champion's official announcement regarding his future.

What are your thoughts on the JAS disbanding? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here