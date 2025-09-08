"I'll show you"- Rising AEW star sends a warning after 4-way championship match announced for All Out 2025

AEW is set to present its next pay-per-view, All Out, with a major four-way title match announced for the show. However, one of the competitors of the match decide to stir up the conversation heading into the event by sending out a warning.The rising star, who made their AEW debut a few months ago, is Thekla. On the recent episode of Collision, a huge eight-woman tag team match took place, pitting the squad of Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, &amp; Harley Cameron against Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Thekla (Triangle of Madness), and Megan Bayne. Following an explosive display of in-ring action, Thekla's side emerged victorious after Statlander pinned Skye Blue. Chaos erupted after the match as the Triangle of Madness began to attack Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, who were saved by Jamie Hayter.After she cleaned house, Storm grabbed the microphone and began cutting an enraged promo in her classic style after dismissing a handshake from Hayter. She implied putting her AEW Women's World title on the line in a four-way match against Hayter, Thekla, and Statlander, and asking each one of them, &quot;Do you want to get nuts?&quot;The match was officially announced for All Out 2025. However, before they reached Toronto, Canada, for this explosive showdown, Thekla took to her X to send a perfect response to Toni Storm's comments on Collision.&quot;You wanna go nuts?? i’ll show you absolute MADNESS. #AEWAllOut.&quot;Former AEW star praises Toni Storm's work in professional wrestling&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm has been thriving as one of the most captivating characters and in-ring performers in All Elite Wrestling. Even so, former Women's World Champion Saraya went on to say in an interview with Sports Illustrated that she is one of the best wrestling characters of all time.&quot;She’s one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time. And she’s one of my favorites altogether right now. She is making wrestling fun and exciting, and I love that. And it’s just funny seeing her from two years ago (…) when she was scared to pick up a microphone,&quot; Saraya said. [H/T: SE Scoops]With a huge four-way match coming up at All Out, it remains to be seen if Toni Storm will be able to walk out, still the champion.