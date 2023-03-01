"I’ll worry about that when it happens" - Former WWE Champion shares update on AEW retirement plans

A former WWE Champion has given an update regarding their plans for retirement from AEW. Chris Jericho has been a staple in the professional wrestling industry for over two decades.

Chris Jericho has moved from WWE to AEW to seek new challenges. Since joining in 2019, he has helped secure a TV deal and establish the company's brand. He's been integral to AEW's success.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, The Ocho stated he is unsure of his future in wrestling.

Chris Jericho explained he could retire soon or continue for another six years.

“I don’t know what the future of me and wrestling is. I could quit tomorrow, or I could quit in six years, I don’t know. I’ll worry about that when it happens. Right now, I do enjoy the backstage role of helping guys and girls out with their interviews and promos,” Jericho said.

However, he still enjoys being a part of the show and is unsure if he wants to focus only on his backstage role.

"There’s a lot of stuff I do backstage at AEW. When we have Dynamite, I get there at 1 and leave at 11 or 12 – it’s non-stop, all the time. That’s fun for me, but to exclusively do just that? I don’t know. I still like being part of the show,” Jericho said.

AEW star Chris Jericho talks about being a world champion

In 2019, Chris Jericho's contributions to AEW were rewarded when he was crowned the company's inaugural world champion at the All Out pay-per-view event.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, The Wizard expressed his desire to be a world champion again. However, he acknowledged that he didn't need a title to continue telling great stories in a main event role.

“Do I want to be world champion? If you don’t, you shouldn’t be in the business. But do I need to be? Probably not. I don’t really need a belt to be in the main event so as long as I can continue to tell stories that help grow the show, the talent and me… I just think that I’m really happy with what we’re doing. My biggest goal is to see us continue to build this amazing universe.” [H/T Daily Star]

Chris Jericho is happy with what they are doing in Tony Khan's promotion, and his main goal is to continue building their universe.

