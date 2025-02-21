"I love Dakota" - AEW star sends an unexpected message to Dakota Kai

A popular AEW star recently shared a message for Dakota Kai. The two women last competed against each other in 2019.

Ever since joining AEW in 2020, Tay Melo has become an incredibly popular star on the company's roster. However, before she joined the Jacksonville-based promotion, she was part of WWE for several years, where she wrestled on NXT. During her time on the developmental brand, she competed against some of the top stars on the brand, including Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and even Dakota Kai.

A fan recently posted a clip from one of Tay Melo's matches against Kai, where she took Kai's finisher, the Kairopractor. The AEW star reacted to this fan's post by saying that the Kairopractor was a painful move to take and that she loved Dakota.

"Kairopractor is painful and I love Dakota !!!"

Dakota Kai will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Dakota Kai's career has had its fair share of ups and downs. Her career has often faced hard stops due to nagging injuries. However, it appears that she is finally receiving the push she deserves.

Kai was part of the tournament to crown the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. She reached the finals of the tournament but unfortunately fell short against Lyra Valkyria, who went on to become the first-ever women's Intercontinental Champion.

However, Kai has since redeemed herself by winning a number one contender's match against Ivy Nile this past week on RAW, thereby earning the chance to challenge Lyra Valkyria again with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. The two women will have the opportunity to face off once more next week on the red brand.

It will be interesting to see if the Damage CTRL member will be able to defeat Lyra Valkyria next week on RAW.

