"I would love it," says Paige about 3-time WWE champion potentially coming out of retirement after 10 years

Saraya (FKA Paige) was asked about a former WWE Diva returning to wrestling and if this could end up becoming a reality. The former loved the idea but left the decision to them.

AJ Lee was one of the most popular stars of the early 2010s, and she even held the WWE Divas Championship three times. However, she retired in 2015, with her last match being in March that year as she teamed up with Paige and Naomi to take on Natalya and The Bella Twins. She has not made any appearances of any sort in WWE since then.

During her recent live selling session on TalkShopLive for her new book Hell in Boots, Saraya was asked about the possibility of AJ Lee returning to the ring. She noted how if it was her decision, she would love for it to happen, but in the end, it would all be up to AJ.

"She's going to do whatever she wants to do. Selfishly, I would love for her to come back, I would love it. But, you know, I'm not going to force anyone back in the ring again, I understand how it can be." [0:02-0:13]

Check out a clip of the moment below:

CM Punk talked about AJ Lee's potential return to WWE

AJ Lee's husband CM Punk also addressed the idea a few months ago and made a bold claim about this.

While speaking to Peter Rosenberg back in November, The Straight Edge Superstar spoke about how wrestling fans were always speculating about things that could happen and what surprises they could get. He talked about one of these being his wife's return to the ring. He claimed that if this happened, it may be a bigger return than when he came back to WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

"That's the fun thing about wrestling fans. They look for stuff that necessarily isn't there. That's kind of the fun of it. Everyone is talking about, 'Who is going to main event WrestleMania?' 'Who is going to enter the Royal Rumble?' 'Who is going to comeback?' They are always looking around this time of year for big returns. I had mine last year, I think hers would be bigger than mine," Punk said. [H/T - Fightful]

While the popular saying in wrestling goes, 'Never say never,' it does seem that an AJ Lee return may be quite unlikely, seeing as the star has been pursuing other endeavors of hers, including being an author and a contributor to DC Comics.

