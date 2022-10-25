"I love just the lack of horses**t and bulls**t" - Former WWE United States Champion believes he will retire in Tony Khan-led promotion

Former WWE superstar Matt Hardy has admitted that he could potentially see himself ending his career in AEW with Tony Khan as his boss.

Hardy joined AEW in March 2020 on the first episode of Dynamite of the "pandemic era" of the show. Since then, he has gone through many character changes, competed in title matches, and even reunited with his younger brother Jeff.

Matt recently celebrated his 30th year in the wrestling business, and despite the fact that the former WWE superstar has a lot to give in the ring, there are fewer years in front of him than there are behind him in terms of ring time.

But where would Matt Hardy like to retire? Answering a question on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt stated that he could see himself retiring in AEW.

"I love being here. I love the family feel that it has and I love just the lack of horsesh**t and bulls**t, you know, it's pretty much straightforward, Tony [Khan] is really good with working with people and remembering [wrestlers are] human beings, and especially people that have families and allowing them to take time off and address issues that there may be. (...) He works around people's schedules and whatnot. So I love AEW, and I'm very cool with spending the rest of my career in AEW." (H/T Fightful)

Despite this, the former WWE superstar hasn't forgotten where he came from and admits that he loves his former home. He is also excited to see what happens under Triple H's leadership.

"With that being said, I love WWE as well. I think it's a big positive that Triple H has taken over and has been in charge. I would imagine it's going to continue to change as it evolves over the next few years with him at the helm." (H/T Fightful)

Matt Hardy isn't the only AEW star to have held the WWE United States Championship

The WWE United States Championship has had a whole host of prestigious champions dating back to the 1970s, with many of them now housed within AEW. While Matt Hardy might be one of the most recognizable names, the list of former US Champions in All Elite Wrestling is astounding.

For example, current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has the longest reign with the belt in WWE history, and the third longest in the belt's history when he held the championship for 351 days between May 2013 and May 2014.

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro is a former three-time US Champion, making him the only man in All Elite Wrestling to have achieved that accolade.

However, the man on the AEW roster who spent the least amount of time with the WWE United States Champion is Jake Hager, who held the belt for seven weeks at the beginning of 2012. Hager is currently the only wrestler in AEW who spent less time as the WWE US Champion than Matt Hardy.

