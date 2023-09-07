"I love MJF as a baby…" - Female ex-WWE Superstar heaps praise on MJF

Former WWE Superstar had unexpected praise for AEW World Champion MJF following Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Summer Rae.

MJF has been one of the most popular heels in AEW since his debut in 2019. However, he has recently been turning more face since aligning himself with former WWE Superstar Adam Cole.

Both Cole and MJF have been in an interesting storyline in recent months when they both completed in the AEW World Tag Team Eliminator Tournament. They also main evented at All In for the world championship in the Wembley Stadium.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF found himself in a heated segment with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. What was particularly interesting about this encounter was Maxwell's portrayal as a babyface.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae took to Twitter to express her admiration for MJF's newfound role.

"Words I never thought I would say but I love @The_MJF as a babyface… #AEWDynamite," she tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

MJF has been one of the most polarizing figures in wrestling in recent years, but his slow turn as a babyface has been well-received by fans.

