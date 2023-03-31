"I love Sting" - Charlotte Flair talks about WWE Hall of Famer

Charlotte Flair, one of the most popular female wrestlers in WWE, recently shared her love for Hall of Famer and AEW star Sting.

The Queen, the daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair, said that while she grew up watching her dad wrestle, she admired other wrestlers. She revealed that she has a special place in her heart for Sting, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Charlotte Flair was asked if there was anyone she looked up to besides her father, Ric Flair.

"I love Sting. When I was a little girl, I was like, 'I want to meet Sting.' Sting, and then like my uncle Arn [Anderson], because he's uncle Arn... all the guys were kind of the same, like Mr. Perfect, Mr. Wonderful, Sting... Macho Man came to see me at school," Charlotte answered. [2:23 - 2:50]

Check out the interview below:

The Queen is currently preparing for her match against 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship on night one of WrestleMania 39.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho seemingly wants to be Sting's final opponent in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has responded to a fan's suggestion that he should be the final opponent for WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Although they have worked together in several promotions, they have never faced each other in one-on-one competitions.

A fan tweeted that their dream match would be between Chris Jericho and Sting in AEW and asked Tony Khan to consider it. Jericho responded to the tweet with just one word.

This has sparked speculation among fans that the match could potentially happen in AEW, with Jericho being one step closer to making the dream match a reality.

Who do you want to see Sting face in his retirement match? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Fightful and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes