"I Love you" - AEW star responds to Saraya

Saraya recently sent a message to a star in AEW, and they responded with a sweet reply to her tweet. The star in question here is Harley Cameron, who is the former Paige's teammate in The Outcasts.

Harley Cameron signed with Tony Khan's promotion back in 2023. On this week's edition of the AEW's flagship show Wednesday Night Dynamite, which emanated from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, she had her debut match for the company.

The Australian star wrestled her first match against Mariah May, which she lost. Despite losing the match, Cameron's Outcasts stablemate Saraya praised her and motivated her for her journey ahead.

"So proud of you @itsdanni_ellexo," the former WWE star tweeted.

Cameron responded, "I love you."

Marian May calls Saraya a non-wrestler

A few days ago, Mariah May called Saraya a non-wrestler. All Elite Shop posted an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) of the former Paige and Harley Cameron's new merch. Mariah took the opportunity to take a shot at the former AEW Women's Champion and her stablemate.

""My favourite non-wrestlers," May wrote on the tweet.

The two stars have been involved in a feud since Toni Storm left The Outcasts to enter her Timeless era. Toni turned her back on her faction members at All Out in 2023 when she prevented Ruby Soho from spraypainting Kris Statlander.

The AEW Women's Champion has been maintaining her Timeless gimmick ever since. She then took Mariah May under her wing as her protege after the latter made her debut in the promotion.

May has been accompanying Storm in her matches and often helped her against her rivals and opponents. "Timeless" Toni Storm is one of the most over gimmicks in AEW history. Only time will tell if the former friends Storm and Saraya ever meet again in the squared circle.