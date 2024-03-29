"I loved the fact that they did that so selflessly" - AEW star reacts to WWE acknowledging him and other current All Elite stars

A current AEW star and the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on the new A&E documentary regarding the first TLC match and how it featured the other All Elite stars.

The AEW star in question is Matt Hardy. Recently, WWE on A&E released a documentary about the first-ever TLC three-way tag team match, which redefined tag team wrestling. The match was contested between The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and The Dudely Boyz.

The documentary also features interviews with the stars from the match, such as Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Matt Hardy, who are currently signed to AEW. After the Stamford-based promotion acknowledged the veterans despite them being in the rival promotion, Hardy shared his views while speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"You look at it you have four individuals and I mean this match became a staple of the pro wrestling industry following us starting the triangle ladder match into TLC 1, TLC 2, this match became a staple and it's something that's still happens on a regular basis? A TLC match, especially a ladder match the way it became a Money in the Bank deal in WWE and we were the guys behind all that right?"

Matt further added:

"So the fact that they acknowledged Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Adam Copeland, and Jay Rizzo [Christian Cage], four individuals that were under contract to another company at the time that dropped is a big deal and it is them taking a step forward and once again honoring history and I loved the fact that they did that so selflessly." [From 11:26 to 12:11]

The former WWE star has not been on AEW TV for the past few months

The former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has been signed with AEW since 2020. After a fairly decent run, Matt has been absent from TV since January 2024. He last wrestled on an episode of Rampage, teamed with his brother, Jeff Hardy, and Mark Briscoe to take on the team of Kip Sabian, Butcher, and Blade.

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy is reportedly negotiating a new contract with AEW as well. Only time will tell what the future holds for The Broken One.

