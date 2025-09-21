  • home icon
  • “I’m alive,” says major AEW star after taking a nasty bump at All Out 2025

"I'm alive," says major AEW star after taking a nasty bump at All Out 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:43 GMT
All Out 2025 poster
This star is popular among the fans

A top AEW star took a dangerous bump at All Out 2025. He has now said he is fine after the bump.

Speedball Mike Bailey signed with AEW earlier this year after a successful stint with TNA Wrestling. He has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting stars on the roster. Bailey has formed a successful team with Kevin Knight called JetSpeed. They have been after the World Tag Team Championship for quite some time. At All Out 2025, they competed against Brodido, The Young Bucks, and the Don Callis Family in a four-way ladder match for the World Tag Team Title. During the bout, Brody King drove Mike Bailey through a ladder, which took him out of the contest.

Now, Speedball Mike Bailey has taken to social media to say he is alive after taking such a nasty bump at All Out 2025.

"I'm alive #AEWAllOut," Mike Bailey wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

AEW star Mike Bailey was inspired by Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Therefore, he has inspired a lot of young stars to pursue wrestling and deliver standout matches, including Speedball Mike Bailey, who got the chance to share the ring with Omega at Dynasty 2025.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of this match, Mike Bailey called Kenny Omega the best wrestler in the world and even admitted that The Best Bout Machine inspired him.

"It's wild. It feels like it's happening so fast. I mean, I am so incredibly lucky that I got to, that I get to be at such a huge event. Dynasty in Philadelphia is going to be incredible. And Kenny Omega is honestly is, I think, quite possibly the best wrestler in the world right now. And I also think 2025 is the best year ever for professional wrestling. So, I think Kenny Omega might be the greatest wrestler of all time. He is someone who has inspired me in a lot of ways."

It's good to see Mike Bailey is doing fine after competing at All Out 2025.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
