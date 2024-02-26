"I'm already a champion" - Former WWE star sends a message ahead of massive match at AEW Revolution 2024

A former WWE Superstar had a major message ahead of his upcoming match at AEW Revolution 2024 this weekend.

Swerve Strickland was released from his WWE contract in 2021 and joined AEW the following year. It was clear that he was set to achieve major success, as he started off his career in All Elite Wrestling by winning the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside Keith Lee in July 2022 by defeating Team Taz and The Young Bucks.

Since then, he has gone on to play the role of a ruthless heel perfectly. His recent rivalry with Hangman Adam Page is a clear indication of that. He made things personal with Page when he invaded his home last October. The two even squared off three times, with their final match ending in a time-limit draw.

However, these matches did little to squash their beef. In fact, both men will compete again in a Triple-Threat Match against Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2024.

Swerve Strickland has just taken to social media to send a message ahead of the biggest match of his career.

"Ive got to the Hangman mentally, physically, and spiritually. I'm already a champion...Sunday is my crowning."

AEW star Swerve Strickland still talks to Paul Heyman

Swerve Strickland probably made a few connections during his time in WWE. One of those connections is with Paul Heyman, who is widely considered as one of the greatest talkers in the business.

On a recent episode of his Swerve City podcast, Swerve revealed that he still talks to Paul Heyman and gets feedback on his promo and segments.

"Little do people know, I still talk to Paul Heyman," Strickland said. "Just on a mentorship type state. I go to him for advice on, like my promos and my segments that like ... when I was doing the home invasion segments and all this stuff, I was like, 'how did this make you feel?' I would get reception back from him." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland will be able to walk out of Revolution as the new world champion.

