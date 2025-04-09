"I'm not an Anoa'i" - Top AEW star on respecting The Bloodline's legacy while forging his own

A top star and former AEW champion recently discussed the legacy of the Anoa'i family in the pro-wrestling industry, and building his own name as a Samoan wrestler independent of the latter. The talent in question, Samoa Joe, is currently a member of The Opps, alongside HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata.

Wrestlers from Samoa have been dominating the squared circle for many years now, especially members of, and performers affiliated with, the venerable Anoa'i family. The legacy of its lineage lives on both in WWE and elsewhere - especially in WWE, where the likes of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa are carrying on the tradition after The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna, Rikishi, The Rock, and Umaga before them.

Another globally renowned grappler with Samoan-American roots, Samoa Joe, paved his path outside WWE before ever joining the sports entertainment juggernaut. He continues to do so now as a member of the All Elite roster.

During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former AEW World Champion spoke about himself and Toa Liona (another wrestler of Samoan descent) distinguishing themselves as performers outside of the Anoa'i family.

Joe also recalled Samoan wrestlers in the indie circuit from back in the day being keen to associate themselves with the Anoa'is, stating:

"I think Toa Liona is out there on an island by himself too. But other than that, I mean, there's a few, but it became a funny thing because when I came up in the indies, a lot of Samoan guys who were around would kind of claim lineage to the, 'Oh yeah dude, I'm Rock's cousin. I'm this and that.' And to me I was always like, 'I don't want to be living off a family name that isn't mine and doing that.' So, I was always real meticulous. 'No, I'm not an Anoa'i, but they're an awesome family and they paved the way.' But, yeah, I was really kind of adamant I was going to make my own name." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Joe did share the ring with The Original Tribal Chief several times during his stint in the Stamford-based company.

Samoa Joe and The Opps crashed the main event of AEW Dynasty

Months after returning to All Elite programming and reuniting with HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe first teased his motivations behind forming The Opps on the April 2 edition of Dynamite, claiming that the group would be keeping their eyes on Dynasty 2025.

The babyface trio made their presence felt during the main event of the pay-per-view, where they tried to even the odds in favor of Swerve Strickland during his AEW World Title bout against Jon Moxley by foiling the interference of The Death Riders. Unfortunately, The True King managed to retain his belt after the returning Young Bucks attacked The New Flavour.

It appears that Joe and company have their eyes on The Death Riders' AEW World Trios Titles.

