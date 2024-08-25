"I'm back," says former WWE star ahead of blockbuster in-ring return

A former WWE star has sent out a message saying that he is back ahead of his blockbuster in-ring return. He has been away from the ring due to an injury.

The star in question is none other than Matt Cardona. Cardona was injured earlier this year as he tore his pectoral muscle and has been out of action ever since. He has now made a major announcement ahead of GCW’s Homecoming pay-per-view.

On Instagram, Cardona revealed how doctors told him he would be out for at least six months when he got hurt in April. The Indy God further mentioned that he would return to in-ring action on August 25.

“Tore my pec in April in a match and needed surgery. The doctors said I’d be out 6-8 months. Instead, I circled the date of @gamechangerwrestling Homecoming on my calendar. I wasn’t going to miss that show…and I won’t. This Sunday…August 25…I’m back.”

Cardona will be teaming up with Broski Jimmy to take on Matt Hardy and Nick Cage in a tag team match on Sunday.

Matt Cardona wants to end his career in WWE

Matt Cardona was let go by WWE in 2020 as part of its budget cuts. The news came as a shock, but it turned out to be a good thing for Cardona, as he has gone on to make a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene.

Cardona has now revealed that he wants to end his in-ring career in his former workplace. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, he said:

"I'm proud to be the 'Indy God,' I'm proud to be the face of GCW, but when it's all said and done, I want to end my career in WWE. I want to have another WrestleMania moment. I want to be in Madison Square Garden but as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder is dead. I am so fortunate for Zack Ryder for the highs and the lows, the good and the bad, because it set me up for this. It prepared me for this."

It will be interesting to see whether Cardona's dream will come to fruition and if it does, how he may be brought back into the fold.

