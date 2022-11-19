The multi-time AEW World Champion, CM Punk, has been indefinitely suspended from Tony Khan's promotion following the 'Brawl-out' incident at the All Out pay-per-view media scrum earlier this year.

Apart from the suspension, Punk is also suffering from an injury that he sustained during the match. Following this, there have been several rumors that Punk will either no longer be a part of AEW, will be making his return to WWE as well as making a comeback to All Elite Wrestling itself after recovering from the injury. While they are all seemingly plausible options as of right now, Punk has made a return to the MMA scene as a ringside commentator.

During the latest edition of Cage Fury Fighting, Punk returned to be part of the commentary team for the second week in a row. A member of the team joked about creating a Cage Fury wrestling promotion and wanted Punk to lead the locker room. The former world champion responded by stating that he would be bad news for such a circumstance.

“I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room” CM Punk said [00:23 - 00:25]

Fans react to CM Punk's comments

CM Punk's tirade post-AEW All Out left the wrestling world in utter disbelief. Since then, the self-proclaimed Best in the World has joked about the whole situation at the MMA commentary desk, leaving fans glad to see him happy and in a better state of mind.

People felt that the former WWE Champion's comments might upset professional wrestling fans, more specifically AEW fans.

Some believed that he was not making a joke about the whole situation but was rather taking a subtle shot at Chris Jericho and all the others who claimed Punk was toxic to the locker room.

"Punk taking a fat s*** on Jericho when he said that😂😂😂 🖕 to Jericho and all these geeks who were reporting that Jericho said that to his face. I love you @CMPunk 😭❤️" a fan tweeted.

Punk was rumored to be part of this Saturday Night's Full Gear pay-per-view, but those rumors have been shut down by PW Insider as they have reported that Punk will be part of another Cage Fury Fighting show in Tunica.

How do you like CM Punk back in his role as a commentator? Let us know in the comments section below.

