"I'm behind what he said" - Baron Corbin comes out in support of top AEW star after he fires shots at WWE and Triple H

Former WWE star Baron Corbin recently praised an AEW star after he commented on the rival promotion. The Lone Wolf has been vocal about his wrestling takes since leaving the global sports entertainment juggernaut in November 2024.
Will Ospreay and Triple H had a minute beef last year when the Chief Content Officer took a shot at the Aerial Assassin for being afraid of the 'grind'. The latter then made some personal comments on Dynamite. This stemmed from the fact that Ospreay was heavily rumored to join WWE after he became a free agent in 2023. However, he ended up signing with AEW, leading to Triple H making the 'grind' comment.
In a recent interview, Ospreay commented about how AEW is a better product than WWE. He also claimed that he hadn't met Triple H yet but their rivalry still exists. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Baron Corbin revealed that he loved the former International Champion's comments towards WWE, as he didn't bury any star or company.
"I love the comments. He backs up his comments. He's not burying anyone. He's not burying a company. He even talks about Triple H. He doesn't know him, he's not taking shots at him, even though I think Triple H has taken a shot at him before. I think Hunter said one time 'I don't want guys who don't want to work all the time.' AEW's pumping out more shows than WWE might at this time, with how many shows a week they're doing, because WWE's not doing live events anymore," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]
Will Ospreay opens up about what he lacks compared to WWE stars
During a recent interview with the Daily Star, The Aerial Assassin said that he is better than the majority of the locker room when in-ring skills are compared.
However, Will Ospreay also didn't shy away from admitting that he still needs to improve when the microphone is in his hands.
"On my worst day, I'm better than a lot of the guys in-ring. In-ring. Promo? You guys have a bunch of guys. Punk is sick. [Roman] Reigns is sick. There are still things I need to catch up on," he said.
It remains to be seen if the former International Champion ever steps foot in WWE in the future.