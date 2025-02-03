"I’m calling Bryan Danielson now!" threatens current AEW star in explosive non-wrestling dispute

A top AEW star threatened another star and said that she would be calling Bryan Danielson to report about her. This could turn into something ugly.

There are not a lot of stars in the company that have their reach to the very top when it comes to influence in the Jacksonville-based promotion but one name stands out and that is Mercedes Mone. The TBS Champion is one of the most influential stars on the roster and deservedly so.

On Collision, Harley Cameron openly made fun of Mercedes with a doll during her backstage interview with Renee Paquette. The TBS Champion did not like it one bit and took to X/Twitter to express her dissatisfaction and said that she would be calling Bryan Danielson to report about her.

“I’m calling @bryandanielson now 🤬," she wrote.

With Harley Cameron turning unhinged, it will be interesting to see how Mercedes Mone will tackle this problem.

Former AEW star CJ Perry revealed she missed Mercedes Mone at the Royal Rumble

Former AEW star CJ Perry spoke out during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and admitted that she misses Mercedes Mone.

The women’s Royal Rumble had a lot of surprises but it was Charlotte Flair who ended up winning the match and earning her ticket to WrestleMania. After the match, CJ Perry took to X/Twitter to talk about the match and that is when she spoke about Mercedes.

She wrote:

“I want to see LiFE changing gear !!!!!! I want to be shook to the core by the creative presentation of how these women are fighting in the greatest wrestling company in the world which is @wwe !!! It really makes me miss @MercedesVarnado insane star-like presentation with her gear. #RoyalRumble.”

Mone is settled in very well in AEW right now and it will be hard for her to move back to WWE anytime soon. However, in wrestling, one can never really be sure.

