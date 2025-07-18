“I’m coming home,” says major AEW name following a huge announcement from the company

A significant AEW personality expressed his excitement after a major announcement by the promotion regarding his home state. The announcement has been made for an upcoming show next month.

Major AEW name Tony Schiavone seems very enthusiastic about a recent announcement by the Tony Khan-led promotion. Schiavone has served as a play-by-play commentator as well as a color commentator in All Elite Wrestling since the promotion's inception in 2019.

Recently, All Elite Wrestling announced that a special episode of Collision will take place at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia, on August 9th. Since Tony Schiavone also belongs to the state of Virginia, he expressed his excitement about calling the show from his home state next month.

Reacting to the big announcement on X (fka Twitter), Tony Schiavone said that he's coming home:

"I’m coming home August 9th!"

AEW personality revealed an impossible task he has to do

Veteran AEW commentator Tony Schiavone once disclosed how it is sometimes impossible to promote the upcoming events while calling the action in the ring.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast a few months back, Schiavone reflected on the tough task Tony Khan gives him.

“That is a tough one. It’s sometimes impossible to do. I like to think that when I’m doing Collision I’m able to get it all in, but sometimes, you just cannot. And sometimes, when we do a pre-taped Collision, then I’ll come back here on Friday and do voice repairs. And a lot of times, the guys in Nashville will cut out like 30 seconds for me to promote these three venues coming up, tickets available here and here and here. And I’ll look at that thinking, ‘Guys, we can’t do that in the middle of all these high spots’. I get it, it’s television, you don’t have to call every spot.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Schiavone also revealed that Tony Khan is sometimes in his ear to tell him what to do.

