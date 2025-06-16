"I'm done" - AEW legend reveals he stopped drinking wine after epic night with Stone Cold Steve Austin

An AEW veteran recently shared a risky incident with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake was one of the top draws in WWE at one time. Moreover, he was involved in some dangerous and funny events during his time in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. AEW's Jim Ross recently discussed one such incident where the duo traveled 100 miles from RAW to SmackDown tapings.

The WWE legend is still remembered as one of the greatest WWE commentators and is currently All Elite. However, he isn't present at the booth weekly due to multiple health issues. He recently underwent surgery for colon cancer and is in rehabilitation right now. The veteran recently shared a funny story.

While speaking with Inside the Ropes, the AEW commentator revealed that the duo drove drunk while traveling to the SmackDown tapings. Ross claimed that he hadn't drunk wine since.

“We did RAW in Phoenix, Arizona, then the next night, it was a SmackDown taping, so, it’s about 100 miles. And we drank - even when we were just tasting this wine - we did. We broke every law imaginable. Driving 100 miles an hour, we had open containers, drank two bottles of wine in like an hour or something on the drive, and we got really s***faced. (...) I haven’t drank wine since. I’m done. It’s like that one time getting drunk on Jack Daniels. I can’t. I can’t even smell it anymore - it makes me nauseous," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Stone Cold Steve Austin opens up about another incident

The Rattlesnake made a special appearance at WrestleMania 41 where he announced the attendance for the event. To get to the ring, he drove an ATV to the squared circle and accidentally hit the barricades and toppled a fan standing behind it.

While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Stone Cold Steve Austin said that he was embarrassed after the incident.

"I was embarrassed about it. I think everybody's okay, but I mean, you go out there on the biggest night in wrestling, and you end up like that, it's not the greatest day at the office," he said.

It remains to be seen when Stone Cold Steve Austin would make his next appearance.

