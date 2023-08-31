"I’m a freaking machine" - AEW star claims not even Bryan Danielson can 'outwork' him

An AEW star claimed himself to be a machine and that not even Bryan Danielson could 'outwork' him.

At the AEW All-In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London this past Sunday, MJF and Adam Cole performed double duty. During Zero Hour, the duo challenged for and won the ROH Tag Team titles. Later that night, in the main event, MJF and Cole squared off for the AEW World Championship, and The Salt of The Earth successfully defended the title.

Expand Tweet

During the media scrum after All In, MJF talked about taking a short break from wrestling:

"My neck is killing me. I love Adam Cole to death, but oh my god, my neck hurts, dude. I said it point-blank to Adam when we walked through the curtain. I said, ‘I love you, buddy. But daddy needs a break. I’m gonna go to Paris, gonna bang some rats, I’m gonna have me a baguette, I’m gonna eat some snails or whatever the f*ck they do over there.’ [Tony says escargot] Thank you. I’m still becoming cultured as a world champion." (H/t Fightful)

The AEW World Champion also stated that many wrestlers don't understand the importance of training, but he is not one of them. MJF further added he takes his training seriously, and no one on the planet, not even Bryan Danielson, can outwork or outrun him.

"But to answer your question as far as physically, I take my training very seriously because I’m a professional athlete. I find that there are a lot of professional wrestlers that don’t understand how important it is. You cannot outwork me. Nobody on the planet can outwork me, can outrun me. Not Bryan Danielson, not nobody in that ring. Adam Cole got tired in there wrestling daddy because everybody does. I’m a freaking machine." (H/t Fightful)

MJF and Adam Cole will defend the ROH Tag Titles at the AEW All Out pay-per-view

With All In pay-per-view in the rearview mirror, All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its upcoming event, All Out, which will take place on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Chicago.

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, the Jacksonville-based company announced a few matches that will take place during Sunday's event.

It was announced that Better Than You Bay Bay (MJF and Cole) will defend their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship at All Out. The challengers will be determined in the upcoming episode of Rampage through a Battle Royal.