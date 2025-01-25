"I'm so glad he had it in him" "Crushed his segment" - Ricochet has won fans over after breathtaking AEW performance

Ricochet was featured in this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. He cut a backstage promo that some fans believe was one of the best performances of his career.

On Dynamite 01/22, Swerve Strickland faced AR Fox in a singles match. The bout saw The One and Only interfere, but Prince Nana chased him away with a pipe. Later in the match, Mr. High Fly appeared on the big screen, where he tried to intimidate Swerve. He also took Nana hostage and threatened to cut him with scissors.

The Human Highlight Reel is notorious for being bad at the mic and delivering promos in the wrestling world. But the fans were very impressed with his performance and delivery on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Trending

"I thought he crushed his segment last night," a fan said.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

This person wrote, "This is a man who "can't cut a promo" and is bland. I'm so glad he had it in him. Always loved Ricochet."

However, some critics still thought that the former WWE Speed Champion could do better and improve his mic skills.

"Give him a live mic in front of a live audience and not a pre-recorded backstage segment and its probably a different story," read a comment.

Expand Tweet

This user tweeted, "Dude can’t even get a reaction threatening to cut a man’s throat with scissors. But yeah he’s doing great"

Ricochet used to be terrified of cutting promos

Ricochet is a fantastic in-ring performer, but he used to have trouble cutting promos. Speaking to Sitting in Gorilla a few years ago, Triple H revealed that the former WWE star was scared of the mic.

HHH said, “Because Ricochet is a great in-ring performer that was, the same thing he was petrified to put a microphone in his hand and have to talk with it. If I said to him, 'Look at the jib camera,' he’d be like, ‘What’s a jib camera?’”

The Future of Flight is in his heel era, and Tony Khan is pushing him to test his boundaries. He has been cutting a lot of promos lately amidst his feud with The Realest Star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback