"I’m not going back" - Legendary AEW character will never appear again

A major AEW star has revealed that, unfortunately, they will no longer be bringing back a beloved character on the promotion. They mentioned how they have outgrown this and were not open to new suggestions.Jungle Boy can be considered one of AEW's originals. His faction, Jurassic Express, was one of the most popular factions and consistently received great reactions from the crowd. This all changed when the group split up, and Luchasaurus and Jack Perry emerged as heels.Despite the duo recently reuniting at All Out, Jack Perry revealed during his appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast that he was no longer bringing back his Jungle Boy persona. He hoped that the fans or those within the company could come up with something new for him. He felt that he had evolved over the years and was open to change.“I’m not going back to Jungle Boy. That’s what I know. For me, honestly, if the people can come up with something cool, I’m down for it. It’s kind of cool for me. It's evolved over the years.” [H/T @DrainBamager on X]Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKJack Perry says he's not going back to being just JUNGLE BOY, wants fans to come up with something cool: “I’m not going back to Jungle Boy. That’s what I know. For me, honestly, if the people can come up with something cool, I’m down for it. It’s kind of cool for me. It'sJack Perry confirms that he was hesitant about bringing back his old AEW themeApart from Jurassic Express' reunion at AEW All Out, the duo was able to get back their old theme song, Tarzan Boy by Baltimora, much to the delight of the crowd. The song was originally for Jungle Boy, but has since been linked to the group as a whole.While speaking to VICE, Jack Perry mentioned that he believed their iconic theme song was here to stay. He talked about being hesitant about this, given that their characters were so much different from how they once were. Perry revealed how the crowd singing along to the song was what solidified their decision.&quot;I think the song is here to stay. It’s funny ’cause I was thinking about that. I was like, ‘I don’t know, we have a different look.’ The thing that solidified it for me was that people were singing it before we even played it. I’ve been off about a year, I was the Scapegoat before this, I’m wearing all black with a knife on my belt. He’s in all black and people are singing that song,&quot; said Perry [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]Jurassic Express is set to be around for AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show tomorrow night, and it remains to be seen what they'll be up to. This could lead them to their reunion match.