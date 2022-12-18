"I'm not going to fight it, man" - Former WWE United States Champion seemingly teases major gimmick change in AEW

Multi-time tag team champion Matt Hardy appears to be going through a change in character in AEW.

Hardy has been locked into a contract with Stokely Hathway's faction, The Firm. As part of their new role as the lackeys, Hardy and Private Party have been forced to do the bidding of All-Ego Ethan Page. At times, the contentious relationship between Hardy and Page has seen Private Party get reprimanded as a way for the latter to punish Hardy.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion discussed the toll that the situation has been taking on his mind during the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. He even explained that the hard times have awakened something within him.

"There is no doing right by Ethan Page. I toe the line and do what he asks because he has fined Private Party before. They don’t deserve to be punished or reprimanded because I’m stepping out of line because I’m an old man...It definitely feels like something is about to emerge from within me and I’m going to let it. I’m not going to hold it in this time. I’m not going to fight it, man. I’ll indulge my condition." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Hardy and Private Party have worked with one another within the HFO, AHFO, and the Firm. They were even enemies for a short time when Hardy reunited with his brother Jeff against the AFO.

Matt Hardy gave an update on his brother amidst his AEW suspension

Matt and Jeff Hardy reunited earlier this year as the latter made his AEW debut. Together, they defeated Private Party and the Young Bucks before getting their shot at the tag titles in a three-way Ladder Match.

Disaster struck their title hopes when Jeff was arrested for DUI. Tony Khan made the move to suspend Hardy and he had to check into rehab. With months of uncertainty, Matt at least gave fans an update on his brother recently.

"He’s basically been doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward, so that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff, and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later." (H/T: Fightful)

Owing to Jeff's suspension, the Hardys were pulled from their AEW tag title match. The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express still fought for the titles, with the former team taking the win and the belts.

