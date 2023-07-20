"I'm gonna hurt you" - 36-year-old star sends Blackpool Combat Club member a strongly worded message

Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli was infuriated after the result of the Blood and Guts match earlier tonight and demanded to face PAC at Death before Dishonor. The former NXT Champion has just given his response.

During the match, due to the scuffle between himself and Castagnoli, PAC walked out on the Blackpool Combat Club, which handed them a disadvantage in numbers, leading to a loss.

PAC claimed that the ROH World Heavyweight Champion could not follow their terms of agreement for Blood and Guts, which led to the conflict. He has now vowed to hurt, embarrass, and, most importantly, take Castagnoli's belt at Death before Dishonor.

"This Friday, I accept your challenge. I'll be at Ring of Honor, live from Trenton, New Jersey, on pay-per-view, and I'm gonna hurt you. I'm gonna embarrass you. But more importantly than all, I'm gonna take your belt. It's as simple as that," he said. (0:47-1:05)

PAC vs. Claudio Castagnoili

Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli was left without an opponent for Death Before Dishonor

Claudio Castagnoli was set to take on Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship at Death Before Dishonor. However, the match was canceled because the challenger was not medically cleared for the event.

Fightful Select reported that Briscoe needed surgery, which could put him on the shelf for the rest of the year. Tony Khan also provided an update on the situation for Death Before Dishonor, as he promised that the Blackpool Combat Club member would still have an opponent for the event and would be addressed days before the event.

Tony Khan update on Mark Briscoe

Right now, Khan has found the perfect superstar to challenge Claudio Castagnoli and has just made the match official. Both PAC and Castagnoli will be able to settle their grudges with one another and get to compete for the top prize of the promotion.

