"I'm gonna walk out as the World Champion"- 26-year-old star makes bold claim ahead of AEW All Out 2025 (Exclusive)

AEW All Out 2025 is just days away as the pay-per-view takes place this weekend on September 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Being one of the promotion's 'Big Five' PPVs, the card is stacked with some huge matches, including a Champion vs Champion match.

TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will face AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page for his World title at All Out. The 26-year-old challenged Hangman Page for his title in his quest to become a double champion, which Page accepted, contingent on the Don Callis Family not being involved in the match.

Fletcher recently spoke to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive chat with him on Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he claimed that he would leave All Out as the World Champion. He said that he will go into the match with utmost confidence and bring the title home.

"I go into every match with the utmost confidence, I think I'm gonna walk in there, and I'm gonna walk out as the world champion, that's what I'm aiming for. So yeah, all that's left now is just going out there, and executing the plan, and bringing it home." Fletcher said.

On the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite before All Out, both Hangman Page and Kyle Fletcher came face-to-face for their contract signing. Page granted Fletcher the title shot contingent on the Don Callis Family not getting involved in the match, and he found a creative way to ensure that everyone would abide by it.

He added a clause to the contract that stated that if they got involved in the AEW World Title match, Kyle Fletcher would be disqualified and stripped of his TNT Championship. The Protostar is one of the fastest-growing stars in the company and seems fully focused on becoming the next World Champion.

