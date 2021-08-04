"I'm not an idiot" - WWE veteran slams Five Labors of Jericho storyline in AEW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently pointed out a glaring flaw in the 'Five Labors of Jericho' storyline that has dominated AEW's programming recently.

As per the story, Chris Jericho will have to overcome four challenges, after which he would get to have a match with MJF as the fifth labor. He cleared the first two obstacles by defeating Shawn Spears and Nick Gage on AEW Dynamite's previous two editions. At the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Jericho will square off against his old WCW rival Juventud Guerrera.

.@The_MJF kept the receipts and now @iamjericho is paying the price 😱



Did you catch this moment on #AEWDynamite? Watch more on the @tntdrama app: https://t.co/fp13kq0jmJ pic.twitter.com/G3ftKB9PB5 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 31, 2021

Speaking on Writing with Russo with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo wondered about the point of earning a rematch against MJF by overcoming obstacles when "there's nothing on the line."

Russo added that Jericho could have simply attacked MJF in the parking lot or in the locker room to get the match.

"So, Jericho is going through all this to have a rematch, there's nothing on the line, just a rematch when all he really has to do is sit in the parking lot and wait for the guy to come to work and beat the living cr** out of him. This isn't even wanting to get my belt back. This is just, 'I want a match.' Why doesn't he just beat him up in the locker room?" said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo wants the legends in AEW to question Tony Khan's booking

The former WWE head writer further stated that he understands pro wrestling is a business. However, he urged veterans in AEW like Sting, Jim Ross, Arn Anderson, and others to step up and question Tony Khan about the company's booking patterns.

"I just hope, listen, guys, I'm not an idiot. I understand wrestling is a business. And bro, god knows what Tony Khan is paying these guys. I mean bro at some point, someone like Sting, or a JR, or an Arn Anderon or a Taz, I can reel off a million people. At some point, somebody's gotta say, 'What you are guys doing?'" stated Vince Russo.

This Wednesday, @IAmJericho faces 1 of his greatest rivals - legendary luchador #JuventudGuerrera - in Chapter 3 of Five Labours of Jericho, and he MUST win w/ a top rope move. BE THERE for #AEWDynamite Homecoming in Jacksonville, FL @dailysplace Aug. 4 - https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/yoUhtnnrfH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2021

What are your thoughts on the 'Five Labors of Jericho' storyline in AEW? Do you think Tony Khan should do some course correction in his booking approach? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from the latest Writing with Russo episode, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Kartik Arry