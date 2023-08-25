"I’m jealous you get to be with Brodie" - Current AEW champion reacts to Bray Wyatt's sad demise

Several AEW stars have reacted to the untimely death of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt. Many of those who posted messages were ex-WWE Superstars who got to work with him in the past.

The latest to send in his message was Dax Harwood, one-half of FTR, formerly known as The Revival when they were with WWE. At a point when Bray Wyatt was with Matt Hardy as the Deleters of Worlds, they got to share the ring on multiple occasions with The Revival.

The AEW Tag Team Champion posted a heartfelt message for the late superstar on Twitter. He also mentioned Brodie Lee, a former AEW star who passed away almost three years ago and a part of the Wyatt Family stable in WWE.

"Life ain’t always beautiful. Words feel useless. I’ll never forget your laugh. I’m jealous you get to be with Brodie. Rest In Peace Windham. Everyone, Love your loved ones," Harwood wrote.

Expand Tweet

Many fans are noting that Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt have reunited in a better place now. Still, their legacy as iconic superstars will live forever, no matter what promotion they worked for.

We at Sportskeeda wish Wyatt's family and friends strength in these troubling times.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?