"I’m just not gonna do it" - WWE legend makes a big confession; sends a message to AEW fans

A WWE legend currently signed to AEW recently had an important message for the fans.

The name in question is none other than Matt Hardy, who is one of the most accomplished professional wrestlers in the business. Matt and his brother, Jeff Hardy, are known for taking high risks in the squared circle, which has produced nothing but jaw-dropping spots for wrestling fans. However, the former ECW Champion recently noted that he has stopped taking risks, which could end up hurting him badly.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star stated the following:

“I feel like one of the important things is that I am aware, so that allows me to still do things to protect myself. Like, I don’t take crazy bumps on my head. These AEW fans, you know, if they’re looking for me to go out there and take this high angle bump on my head, I’m just not gonna do it. I wrestle a solid, clean match. That’s what I do, but I do protect myself."

Hardy added:

"I mean, I have more than sacrificed so much of myself for the pro wrestling business. It’s my job to go out there, and I’m an entertainer more than an athlete in this day and age. I can still go out there and do my thing, but I’m not going to take things that are risky, and something that I think could hurt me bad because I need to be around as long as I can possibly be for my kids.”

Matt Hardy has had some brutal matches in his career; however, his most notable rivalry in AEW was with Sammy Guevara, where the veteran took some dangerous bumps, which raised concerns among the AEW fans.

AEW's Matt Hardy comments on his experience in the WWE locker room

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about the culture in the WWE locker room amidst the recent controversy regarding the former WWE President Vince McMahon.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran stated that the culture was malicious and explained:

“I would even probably use a stronger adjective than contentious. There were some times [when] the culture was malicious, I mean really bad. Not a lot of people [realise], especially with the mentality people have in this day and age. Not saying that in a bad way, just that people are much more caring, giving, open and willing to help everyone out, give everyone chances and opportunities."

He continued:

"The culture when we first came in, the way they would bring you in and haze you, test you and do things to you to make you earn your place in that dressing room. You had to earn a seat, you had to earn a locker in the dressing room. There were some things that I saw done over the course of my first few years that people would be arrested for nowadays. So it was a different business.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Vince McMahon after the recent allegations by former employee Janel Grant.

