"I'm listing a lot of AEW guys here" - The Bloodline member names 21-year-old prodigy and Kenny Omega as dream opponents outside of WWE

Sami Zayn recently got to talking about his dream opponents outside of WWE, earmarking several AEW stars in the process.

Zayn has been the breakthrough story of 2022, quipping his way into Roman Reigns' faction, the Bloodline, and cementing himself as one of the most popular wrestlers on the globe today.

But before his WWE fame, Sami earned his stripes as a workhorse in the indies with Ring of Honor. During his recent appearance at the Rosenberg Radio show, Zayn had the chance to describe who he would face if he returned to those roots.

"MJF pops to mind I think he's very talented. There's one that like, strictly in a- not like a long-term storytelling type thing which is where my mind goes a lot but there's a kid in AEW called Dante Martin who's just like a really great high flyer and it kinds of reminds me of the matches I would have on the indepdentents with guys who are really good high-flyers. So just strictly based on in-ring I think just if we were working an indie in front of 300 people," Sami Zayn said.

Zayn continued to name a familiar opponent like Kenny Omega, highlighting that he had not seen him for a decade:

"But a lot of the guys that I- you know it's guys that I've worked with before that I just miss and that I would love to work with again now. Like Kenny Omega just as an example and I'm listing a lot of AEW guys here but you know I haven't seen them in ten years that's insane." [From 30:20 to 31:25]

Kenny Omega is set to cross the forbidden door between AEW and NJPW in January

The landscape of wrestling has completely changed, so it's possible that Zayn and Omega could cross paths, even given their statuses within AEW and WWE. Shinsuke Nakamura, for example, is set to face the Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH in January despite being under a WWE contract.

Likewise, Kenny Omega will cross the forbidden door to challenge bitter rival Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States title. The Cleaner will return to his former promotion for the title he inaugurated at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom event in January.

Zayn's comments also come after Kevin Owens admitted that he desired a return to wrestling on the independent circuit too.

