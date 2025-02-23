"I'm very mad and I'm here now" - Highly-rated star puts AEW roster on notice after Collision debut

AEW Collision saw a massive debut and the newcomer has put the whole locker room on notice by sending a message. NJPW star Gabe Kidd has badmouthed the promotion before and didn't hold back in sending another message.

At the recent edition of AEW Collision, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd made his All Elite debut. He faced off The Butcher and successfully picked up a victory by hitting a Piledriver. However, The NJPW star is seemingly not impressed with the competition in the promotion and addressed it after the show.

In an exclusive backstage video on AEW's X (formerly known as Twitter), Gabe Kidd slammed All Elite Wrestling for giving him an opponent like The Butcher. He further challenged the entire locker room to step up to him:

"When did i tell you to stop playing with me? I told you, Butcher, you're gonna put me in the ring with The Butcher. I butcher people on a regular, are you mad? I'm very mad and I'm here now. I've been talking a lot of sh*t about your company and nobody seems to be doing something about it so I turned up. I'm here taking a p*ss all over the floor. What are any of you b*tt hurt little freaks gonna do about it? Who's gonna step up to the Madman?"

Kenny Omega on Gabe Kidd coming to AEW

While Gabe Kidd wrestled on the recent edition of Collision, his former rival Kenny Omega doesn't want him in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In an interview with NJPW, The Cleaner shared his honest thoughts about the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. However, Omega did clarify that Gabe Kidd could change in the future.

“I can tell you as someone that knows: someone like Gabe Kidd will not set foot in AEW. Maybe if we’re passing through town, grab your boots kid, have a dark match. He will never see the light of TV unless he gets a very positive review from yours truly. I would love to forgive and forget one time years from now, but I don’t see it happening. For anyone that thinks that Gabe might end up the same way as Jay White, or Kazuchika Okada, or Will Ospreay? Gabe Kidd is all your responsibility.” [H/T: NJPW's Medium Page]

The fans will have to wait and see what plans Tony Khan has for Gabe Kidd after his Collision debut.

