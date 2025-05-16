"I'm the new generation's Kenny Omega," boldly proclaims AEW star

Kenny Omega has carved out an illustrious legacy in the wrestling world. However, a top AEW star claimed that Omega is past his prime and made a bold proclamation.

The star, who is also a regular fixture in AEW, is Kyle Fletcher. During an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, the Don Callis Family member outlined his plan to become the greatest of all time. He revealed that he is eyeing some championship gold in All Elite Wrestling to cement that claim.

Furthermore, Fletcher did not shy away from revealing the particular championship he wanted to compete for. The ProtoStar expressed his desire to battle Kenny Omega for his International Championship on a major stage and dubbed himself the new-generation version of the Best Bout Machine.

"I think I need to go back to trying to win, trying to go back to what I said, I was going to become the greatest of all time, and I need the accolades to back that up, so I think championship gold is definitely the way I am looking. There are a couple of nice shiny belts that I like the look of, namely maybe the .... International Championship held by one of the greatest of all time, Kenny Omega. I think he is ... well past his prime. I think I'm the new generation's Kenny Omega, the Best Bout Machine, so I would love to do that in a big, big stadium." [From 13:12 - 13:52]

AEW champion Kenny Omega revealed making major changes in his life

Kenny Omega returned to in-ring action for AEW this year after recovering from diverticulitis. Since then, The Cleaner revealed that he now prioritizes his health over anything and is grateful to his manager, Barry Bloom, for putting his health above anything during his battle with the deadly disease.

"He’s [Bloom] really like a family member to me, absolutely. It wasn’t, ‘Show me the money.’ It was like, ‘Show me your doctor’s report and tell me you’re healthy or if not, no one’s getting their hands on you.’ (…) He’s like, ‘No, no, you have to know you can do it. I don’t care about the money. You need to be healthy.' And this is coming from someone now who is understanding of his own mortality now. I’m being way more cautious, and as cautious as I am, Barry is still more cautious than I am. Whether it costs me or him money or not, that’s not the primary concern. At all," Omega said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Omega won the International Championship at AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View. With Kyle Fletcher announcing his intentions to challenge him, it will be interesting to see if they will lock horns at a top show produced by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

