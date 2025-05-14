Kenny Omega reveals massive change after his AEW return

AEW star Kenny Omega is a modern-day great. He is the reigning AEW International Champion. He won the title at Revolution 2025 by defeating the previous champion, Konosuke Takeshita.

Kenny Omega was on hiatus for almost a whole year due to diverticulitis. His medical condition was quite serious, and had he not been diagnosed on time, it could have cost him his life. Thankfully, he has made a complete recovery and is one hundred percent again.

Interestingly, in a recent conversation with Indian film producer Adi Shankar, The Cleaner revealed that diverticulitis made him change a lot of things following his in-ring return. He now prioritizes his health over anything. Furthermore, he felt grateful that his agent, Barry Bloom, cared more about his well-being than money.

"He’s [Bloom] really like a family member to me, absolutely. It wasn’t, ‘Show me the money.’ It was like, ‘Show me your doctor’s report and tell me you’re healthy or if not, no one’s getting their hands on you.’ (…) He’s like, ‘No, no, you have to know you can do it. I don’t care about the money. You need to be healthy.' And this is coming from someone now who is understanding of his own mortality now. I’m being way more cautious, and as cautious as I am, Barry is still more cautious than I am. Whether it costs me or him money or not, that’s not the primary concern. At all," Omega said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Kenny Omega makes a bold prediction about WWE

In the above interview, The Best Bout Machine said that WrestleMania would be headlined by Logan Paul vs. MrBeast in the future. This statement has angered thousands of WWE loyalists worldwide.

"I don’t know if I’ve ever said this publicly or not, but I think we’re headed down a path where, a couple WrestleManias from now, the main event’s going to be Logan Paul versus MrBeast," Omega said.

Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion. He held this title for almost a year.

