"I’m pi**ed Aleister Black isn't there" - 32-year-old was sad when Malakai Black left WWE for AEW

Malakai Black is currently among AEW's most prominent stars. However, he was a part of WWE for years before he signed with the Tony Khan-led company. Popular American actor and pro wrestling fan O'Shea Jackson Jr. recently revealed his reaction to Black departing the global juggernaut.

The former NXT Champion was shockingly released by WWE on June 2, 2021, soon after returning to television following a lengthy hiatus. Black later signed with AEW, debuting in the company on the July 7, 2021, episode of Dynamite. Upon his arrival, he attacked Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson with his Black Mass maneuver.

On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, O'Shea Jackson Jr. mentioned that he was a massive fan of Black during the latter's NXT tenure. The 32-year-old also expressed his desire to see the House of Black member in a WWE faction like The Judgment Day:

"Anyone who follows me knows when Aleister Black made the move over [to AEW] and became 'Malakai,' I was crushed. I thought we were idiots to let that guy go. I was such a huge fan of him during his NXT run, and I was waiting for his push on the main roster. The same thing [happened] with Andrade. Now he is back. When I see things like the LWO, I was pi**ed that Andrade is not in it. When I see things like Judgment Day, I'm pi**ed Aleister Black isn't there." [49:00 - 49:27]

Malakai Black reveals he was disliked backstage in WWE

AEW star Malakai Black was a massive star in WWE NXT during the brand's black and gold era. He recently revealed the backstage reaction to his rise in the company in 2018.

In a chat with Bobby Fish on the Undisputed podcast, Black revealed he seemingly made many enemies backstage during his NXT Championship reign nearly six years ago:

"I remember when I was the quote-unquote, like, chosen one in NXT and I did not have a lot of friends because everybody wanted to be the chosen one, you know what I mean? I had a lot of people that did not like me because of that, and I was just going like, ‘I’m sorry guys.’ I didn’t do anything on purpose. But it was just the way that the industry was at the time and what the quote-unquote machine picked at that time." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Malakai Black couldn't replicate his NXT success on the main roster. However, many want him to re-sign with WWE and work under the Triple H-led creative team. Will he follow in Andrade's footsteps and return to his old stomping grounds? Only time will tell.

