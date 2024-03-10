"I'm a Rock fan for life" - AEW personality gives his opinion on The Brahma Bull amid his recent WWE return

The Rock returned to WWE earlier this year and has been making major waves on the Road to WrestleMania XL. Wrestling veteran and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on The Great One's current impact on TV.

Jim Ross signed The Rock to WWE way back in 1996 and watched him evolve from a blue-chip prospect into one of the most successful entertainers of all time. Almost three decades later, The People's Champion is still riling up wrestling fans like no one else can.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross claimed he was proud of the 51-year-old:

"I'm proud of Dwayne, I really am. He's smart, he has a good sense of his surroundings — his influence is going to be heard forever, so I'm very happy that Dwayne's done as well as he is," Ross said.

The legendary commentator also stated that he's always been a fan of Dwayne Johnson and always will be:

"When you sign a guy, and you recruit a guy, and you're with him day one, you have a different relationship than normal. So, I'm a Rock fan for life, unabashedly so, and I understand what he's trying to do." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Good Ol' JR further mused that Titanland's current success with The Great One will be beneficial to AEW as well, as "a rising tide lifts all ships."

AEW's Amanda Huber calls out The Rock after SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, The Rock and Cody Rhodes met for a tense promo segment. The Great One went to town on The American Nightmare, attacking his family and even noting at one point the age gap between himself and his older brother, All Elite Wrestling star Dustin Rhodes.

Amanda Huber, who is AEW's community outreach coordinator and the widow of Brodie Lee, called out The Brahma Bull on social media for the promo, noting the almost 20-year age gap between his own daughters.

The Hollywood star's daughter, current NXT general manager Ava, responded to Amanda Huber's jibe with a cheeky gif on social media.

