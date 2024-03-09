WWE superstar slams fan for mocking The Rock for his recent SmackDown promo

Last night, SmackDown was treated to a superstar-filled face-off featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. In what was a tense encounter, a lot of words were shared, some of which didn't sit right with The American Nightmare. For that matter, it didn't sit right with the WWE Universe as they proceeded to call out The People's Champ on social media following the episode. Fortunately, Rocky does have one ally among the WWE superstars, who defended him.

While one would assume that it was a member of The Bloodline who rushed to The Rock's defense, this wasn't the case. The superstar in question is the on-screen general manager of NXT, and Rocky's real daughter, Ava. Real name, Simone Johnson, she took to X to defend her father after some fans decided to call him out for mocking the 20-year difference between Dusty Rhodes' children.

The fan called out The Rock for being a hypocrite, seeing as the age difference between his first daughter Simone, and his two other daughters, Jasmine and Tiana is also around the same as that of the Rhodes siblings. Ava, who wasn't having any of it, coldly sent a GIF, calling the fan "a mark".

Talk about strong familial bonds. At this point, it would seem as though Johnson and Reigns have a lot more support behind them in comparison to Rhodes and Rollins. This will certainly make for an interesting WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accepted The Rock's challenge for WrestleMania 40

While the promo The Rock delivered certainly caught a lot of attention, it was the answer to the challenge that was the main talking point. Just a refresher, The People's Champ and Roman Reigns have challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

If victorious, Rhodes will be able to face Reigns without The Bloodline interfering, but if the opposite were to happen, it's anything goes, Bloodline rules. A lofty challenge that gave Rhodes and Rollins a lot to think about. But, without a moment's hesitation, the two accepted the challenge, much to the applause of the WWE Universe.

The WWE Universe is in for a roller-coaster ride at Philadelphia. After all, when you put four mega stars in the ring fireworks are sure to follow.

