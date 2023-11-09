"I’m rooting for you tonight" - Current champion sends a message to MJF ahead of title match on AEW Dynamite

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF teamed up with The Acclaimed – much to the delight of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster – to take on Bullet Club Gold. Although the fan favorites lost the match to Jay White & Co., Bowens has let the AEW World Champion know he still has the support of The Acclaimed.

Despite having boasted about almost never wrestling in the past, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has spent a lot of time in the ring lately, defending his title against a growing wave of hungry stars looking to steal his spotlight. His latest challenger is Daniel Garcia, who called out the champion last Friday on Rampage.

MJF and Garcia will clash over the AEW World Championship tonight on Dynamite. Ahead of the show, The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens sent a message of encouragement to Friedman:

"Hey @The_MJF, since @PlatinumMax has your respect AND you’re maybe kinda sorta an official member of The Acclaimed now…I just wanted to say I’m rooting for you tonight. We’ll all ✂️✂️✂️ in Washington Park afterwards to celebrate #AEWDynamite," wrote Bowens.

Max Caster is heartbroken after MJF reveals his new relationship

The AEW World Champion recently revealed that he is in a relationship with media personality Alicia Atout. The history between the two is well known to many fans, as they have shared several interactions dating all the way back to the original All In event in 2018.

But while many fans have expressed their well wishes for the couple, The Acclaimed's Max Caster doesn't seem too thrilled. Caster has been sending flirtatious messages to MJF on social media for a long time now, and the reveal of Friedman's new relationship prompted a dismayed reaction from him.

Although Maxwell and The Acclaimed only teamed up for one night, it seems that Caster and Bowens are still attached to The Salt of the Earth. Whether they band together again in the future remains to be seen.

