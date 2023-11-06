Max Caster reacts after MJF confirms he's dating former AEW personality

AEW World Champion MJF has been the talk of the town since he posted a picture of himself alongside a 28-year-old personality on Twitter, confirming their relationship. The woman in the picture is a podcaster named Alicia Atout.

Following the announcement, fans have been showering love and blessings from all around the world. Except for Max Caster, who seemingly is upset after seeing their post.

The current AEW Trios World Champion has been approaching MJF to align with him for weeks now, but The Devil has been dodging him. After Maxwell posted the tweet with Alicia, Caster replied with a speechless emoji, implying that he is really unhappy.

On the latest installment of AEW Dynamite, MJF teamed up with The Acclaimed's Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn, but the four lost to Bullet Club Gold.

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship set for Dynamite this week

After Daniel Garcia defeated Trent in the main event of Rampage, he called out Maxwell Jacob Friedman for a title opportunity.

Garcia said that he is greedy and wants to win that championship more than anyone:

"I know you got a lot of targets on your back. You have a lot of people that want your belt, that want your spot, but I promise you there is not a person in the back that wants it more than I do. So Max, if you are up for the test to step in the ring with one of the best professional wres... sports entertainers in the world, you know where to find me and you know what I'm gonna be doing," Daniel Garcia said.

The Salt of the Earth has become the longest reigning AEW World Champion after recently breaking Kenny Omega's record.

