"I'M SHOCKED!" - CJ Perry (fka Lana) on AEW star's private message during Collision

CJ Perry made her AEW debut at the 2023 All Out, two years after her WWE release. After being abandoned by her husband Miro, she said that she will be potentially managing different pro-wrestlers.

After that, the first wrestler to approach her was Action Andretti. Miro was not happy about Perry potentially managing Andretti, and will face him in the ring next week. She also posted a story on Instagram which showed Andretti whispering into CJ's ears during Collision. Fans are wondering what Action said to Perry as she was shocked in her Instagram story.

Were they discussing strategy or just trying to make Miro jealous before their match next week?

Action Andretti says he is just "one phone call away" from being CJ Perry's client

On this week's Collision, CJ Perry sent a strong message to the locker room. She said that she is here to help the talent who are tired of sitting on the sidelines and will guide whoever needs help.

Right after her message, Andretti approached her and showed interest in her management.

Action said , “I couldn’t help but hear what you were saying, and I've got to say, I feel like I could really benefit to having somebody like you guide and manage me. So I just wanted to let you know, I am just one phone call away. And if you dont know? Now you know. I am Action Andretti.”

How do you think will Miro react if CJ actually manages Action Andretti?