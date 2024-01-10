"I’m not sick" - 49-year-old AEW star denies that he has CTE

AEW's Matt Hardy has gone on record to deny claims that he has CTE.

Reby Hardy recently raised concerns among fans through a TikTok video, suggesting that her marriage might not be going well. In response to some of her claims, her husband – former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy – has addressed one specific issue.

Reby hinted at potential relationship troubles involving another woman in a series of cryptic social media posts. Additionally, she asserted that Matt Hardy is suffering from CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy).

Taking to Instagram, Reby posted about Matt Hardy, expressing frustration with his alleged condition.

"Trying to talk to my husband, but his brain is fried from CTE."

However, in a recent post on X, Hardy rebutted Reby's claims by declaring that he's ''not sick.''

"I’m not sick. I don’t have CTE. I am well physically, mentally & emotionally & extremely healthy, especially for someone my age," Matt Hardy wrote.

The 49-year-old former WWE star has seemingly focused on defending himself against the CTE accusation rather than addressing the infidelity claim. Hardy asserted that he is not suffering from any illness, emphasizing his overall well-being, both physically and mentally, especially considering his age.

AEW star Matt Hardy and his married life

A prominent figure in professional wrestling, Matt Hardy has a large family. He married his wife, Reby Hardy, in 2013, and they recently celebrated their anniversary. The two are proud parents to four children, consisting of three sons and one daughter. They often share funny skits and moments from their family life on social media.

Many people have observed the striking resemblance between Matt and all of their children. Some fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of a new generation of Hardy Boyz.

On a different note, Reby Hardy hinted at the possibility of starting an OnlyFans page, receiving positive feedback from her fans. While the outcome remains uncertain, it could potentially serve as a lucrative venture for her if pursued.

The unfolding saga involving the Hardy couple is a story worth following for updates as it takes unexpected turns. AEW star Matt Hardy's selective response adds a layer of intrigue to the unfolding events, leaving fans curious about what will transpire next.

What does this development imply for Hardy's future in AEW, and is there a possibility that the couple might go their separate ways after being together for such a long time? Only time will tell.

