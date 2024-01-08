Matt Hardy claps back at “haters” following Jeff Hardy’s slip on AEW Rampage

AEW star Matt Hardy recently clapped back at fans after he and his brother received criticism for specific moments during their recent trios match with Mark Briscoe on Rampage.

The trio took on Kip Sabian, who was with The Butcher and The Blade. Ultimately, they ended up winning the match, with all three men hitting their finishing maneuvers on Sabian to seal the deal. But, fans noticed a certain point in the match where they believed Father Time was catching up to the Hardys. Jeff slipped while trying to launch himself off of Matt's back into a corner splash.

Matt Hardy replied to a comment on a Twitter thread about the situation. A fan claimed that he slipped, and it shouldn't be as big of an issue as it was. Hardy agreed, and he said that it was a common occurrence in wrestling, and it was not an indication that his brother did not have it in him anymore.

"Correct. Jeff slipped. It happens all the time in wrestling. Jeff sometimes slipped in the 90s, the 00s, the 10s & he will slip in the 20s. The people on social media that are trying to create the narrative that Jeff’s not good or whatever the f**k are pathetic & merely haters."

Matt Hardy disbands Hardy Party on Rampage

Following the surprise return of Marq Quen to AEW, this meant that Private Party was back, and they put the entire tag division on notice, calling out several tag teams they wished to face.

One of the names they mentioned was the Hardy Boyz, and the two tag teams met each other face-to-face. Matt Hardy then discussed with them how it seemed it was time for their mentorship to end and for them to prove that they could fly on their own.

"We are very happy to pick up that W but I am also very happy for you and proud of you because you're back, you're healthy and you look like a million bucks. You guys look good and dude, you guys got this. You know why you've got this? Because you've sat underneath the tree of the tag team GOATs, of the living legends, the Hardyz, the greatest tag team to ever do it. But they say if you love something, you have to let it go and it's time for you guys to be your own men. To be your own team. So, there's no more Hardy Party. It's gonna be the Hardys and Private Party," Matt Hardy said.

The Hardy Boyz are standing at 1-0 in trios action in 2024, but they are yet to crack their losing streak in 2 vs. 2 action, and maybe this year will allow them to do so.

