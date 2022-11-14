"I'm sick of both of them" - Wrestling world erupts with predictions about Jon Moxley and top AEW Champion losing their titles at Full Gear 2022

Jon Moxley has arguably been one of the biggest names in AEW for the past three years, but despite his consistent work ethic, fans on social media believe that both he and Toni Storm will be losing their championships this Sunday at Full-Gear.

The Purveyor of Violence is currently the AEW star with the most World Championship wins, and many consider Jon Moxley to be the heart and soul of the promotion.

Notably, during the 2020 Global Pandemic, Moxley held AEW on his shoulders when he reigned as World Champion despite having to wrestle in empty arenas.

Unfortunately, for Jon Moxley, the online fan consensus is largely against him retaining the AEW World Championship. Despite being a heel, MJF has somehow convinced fans worldwide that he should become the new face of the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

He has to win a few. That way, it's more believable that he COULD win when he doesn't. Building hype is for naught if it never pays off. @AEWonTV If @The_MJF loses again now, what's the point in keeping him if he's just going to build up to the big match, but never win any of them?He has to win a few. That way, it's more believable that he COULD win when he doesn't. Building hype is for naught if it never pays off. @AEWonTV If @The_MJF loses again now, what's the point in keeping him if he's just going to build up to the big match, but never win any of them?He has to win a few. That way, it's more believable that he COULD win when he doesn't. Building hype is for naught if it never pays off.

🔞 Annabelle St. Claire (Succubus VTuber) ❤️ @AnnieStClaire @AEWonTV I would really like it to be Jericho and Jade because I'm sick of both of them. But this is AEW so it's probably gonna be something stupid like Mox and/or Toni @AEWonTV I would really like it to be Jericho and Jade because I'm sick of both of them. But this is AEW so it's probably gonna be something stupid like Mox and/or Toni

Other than that, I wouldn't be surprised to see any of the other titles change hands. I'm in the minority hoping for MJF to lose to Moxley. @AEWonTV Jericho and the Acclaimed will retain.Other than that, I wouldn't be surprised to see any of the other titles change hands. I'm in the minority hoping for MJF to lose to Moxley. @AEWonTV Jericho and the Acclaimed will retain.Other than that, I wouldn't be surprised to see any of the other titles change hands. I'm in the minority hoping for MJF to lose to Moxley.

Toni could lose to Jamie. Jamie Hayter has been white hot. Would make sense to capitalize on her ruse in popularity.



Lemme guess Cargill, Cargill is gonna win?



Jericho has a match scheduled?



Acclaimed ain't losing this one. @AEWonTV MJF has a 99.9% chance of beating Mox.Toni could lose to Jamie. Jamie Hayter has been white hot. Would make sense to capitalize on her ruse in popularity.Lemme guess Cargill, Cargill is gonna win?Jericho has a match scheduled?Acclaimed ain't losing this one. @AEWonTV MJF has a 99.9% chance of beating Mox.Toni could lose to Jamie. Jamie Hayter has been white hot. Would make sense to capitalize on her ruse in popularity.Lemme guess Cargill, Cargill is gonna win? 😑Jericho has a match scheduled?Acclaimed ain't losing this one. ✂️✂️

D K @DTriple7ea @AEWonTV Nothing against toni but if Jamie doesn’t win I’m done with Aew right now @AEWonTV Nothing against toni but if Jamie doesn’t win I’m done with Aew right now

RJ @travelinggamer0 @AEWonTV Mox is probably losing, he could use a vacation anyway. Jade's streak will probably end and hopefully that'll be it. Although Jericho is going on a European tour with Fozzy soon so he won't be around to defend the title. @AEWonTV Mox is probably losing, he could use a vacation anyway. Jade's streak will probably end and hopefully that'll be it. Although Jericho is going on a European tour with Fozzy soon so he won't be around to defend the title.

JED @JedwardElric_47 @AEWonTV Jericho and Mox gonna lose, maybe Toni too idk tho. @AEWonTV Jericho and Mox gonna lose, maybe Toni too idk tho.

All of these are either deeply personal for the challengers (MJF and Jamie) or reasonably so (Swerve, feels like they were robbed in the second match that in theory, The Acclaimed never should've gotten). @AEWonTV Mox, The Acclaimed and Toni.All of these are either deeply personal for the challengers (MJF and Jamie) or reasonably so (Swerve, feels like they were robbed in the second match that in theory, The Acclaimed never should've gotten). @AEWonTV Mox, The Acclaimed and Toni.All of these are either deeply personal for the challengers (MJF and Jamie) or reasonably so (Swerve, feels like they were robbed in the second match that in theory, The Acclaimed never should've gotten).

Matthew 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👨🏻‍🦽 @Anime_Otaku2 @AEWonTV Mox definitely losing to MJF, Jade and Toni have a really high chance of losing to Nyla (though the fact she is running around with the belt hurts her chances) and Jamie, Acclaimed are too hot to lose it now and Jericho's story still has legs, unless they have Sammy turn on him. @AEWonTV Mox definitely losing to MJF, Jade and Toni have a really high chance of losing to Nyla (though the fact she is running around with the belt hurts her chances) and Jamie, Acclaimed are too hot to lose it now and Jericho's story still has legs, unless they have Sammy turn on him.

Additionally, fans seem to be betting on Toni Storm losing the Interim AEW Women's World Championship to the rising Jamie Hayter. Regardless of who picks up the win, either star will have to face the reigning champion, Thunder Rosa, upon her return.

La Mera Mera has notably had her AEW absence come under a ton of controversy, with many rumors alleging that the star isn't on good terms with the promotion.

It seems that AEW fans aren't the only ones who believe that Jon Moxley won't walk out of Full Gear as the World Champion

While Jon Moxley is currently the reigning AEW World Champion, the star was notably on his way to a long vacation before CM Punk's infamous "Brawl-Out."

After all the controversy, the star rose to the occasion and reclaimed the belt, but now it seems that many believe Moxley was only transitional.

This promo exchange was kickass.



#AEWDynamite "We both know you came to AEW because you ran out of money."- Jon Moxley to CM Punk.This promo exchange was kickass. "We both know you came to AEW because you ran out of money."- Jon Moxley to CM Punk. This promo exchange was kickass. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/GearhhPdCu

Based on the latest betting odds from BetOnline, MJF is largely favored to pick up the win over Moxley this weekend at Full-Gear. Notably, the odds are also tilted in Jamie Hayter's favor, while not as massively skewed as with the AEW World Championship bout.

While betting odds aren't a universal prediction, it does seem like the favor lies squarely with Friedman.

With the odds literally against Moxley, can the Purveyor of Violence prevail, or will there be a new AEW World Champion? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

