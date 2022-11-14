"I'm sick of both of them" - Wrestling world erupts with predictions about Jon Moxley and top AEW Champion losing their titles at Full Gear 2022

Jon Moxley has arguably been one of the biggest names in AEW for the past three years, but despite his consistent work ethic, fans on social media believe that both he and Toni Storm will be losing their championships this Sunday at Full-Gear.
The Purveyor of Violence is currently the AEW star with the most World Championship wins, and many consider Jon Moxley to be the heart and soul of the promotion.
Notably, during the 2020 Global Pandemic, Moxley held AEW on his shoulders when he reigned as World Champion despite having to wrestle in empty arenas.
Unfortunately, for Jon Moxley, the online fan consensus is largely against him retaining the AEW World Championship. Despite being a heel, MJF has somehow convinced fans worldwide that he should become the new face of the Jacksonville-based Promotion.
Additionally, fans seem to be betting on Toni Storm losing the Interim AEW Women's World Championship to the rising Jamie Hayter. Regardless of who picks up the win, either star will have to face the reigning champion, Thunder Rosa, upon her return.
La Mera Mera has notably had her AEW absence come under a ton of controversy, with many rumors alleging that the star isn't on good terms with the promotion.
It seems that AEW fans aren't the only ones who believe that Jon Moxley won't walk out of Full Gear as the World Champion
While Jon Moxley is currently the reigning AEW World Champion, the star was notably on his way to a long vacation before CM Punk's infamous "Brawl-Out."
After all the controversy, the star rose to the occasion and reclaimed the belt, but now it seems that many believe Moxley was only transitional.
Based on the latest betting odds from BetOnline, MJF is largely favored to pick up the win over Moxley this weekend at Full-Gear. Notably, the odds are also tilted in Jamie Hayter's favor, while not as massively skewed as with the AEW World Championship bout.
While betting odds aren't a universal prediction, it does seem like the favor lies squarely with Friedman.
With the odds literally against Moxley, can the Purveyor of Violence prevail, or will there be a new AEW World Champion? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
