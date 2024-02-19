"I'm sorry Bret" - AEW star heaps praise on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

A certain AEW star has just compared two of the most iconic WWE Hall of Famers, Bret Hart and Goldberg. He ended up praising the latter. This would be 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard.

The Hitman and the former Universal Champion were two icons who took pro wrestling by storm decades ago. When the latter came into the industry in the late 90s, Hart was nearing the unfortunate closing stages of his career. But both men ended up being worthy of Hall of Fame status.

On Twitter, Daddy Magic posted a clip of Goldberg's squash match against La Parka in 1998. This was during the time he was still on his incredible win streak, which reached 173 matches. The AEW star reacted by saying that the Hall of Famer's run at the time was incredible, and it seemed that he thought this was more impressive than Bret Hart's run.

Expand Tweet

Bret Hart takes a shot at Goldberg in recent interview

It is no secret that Bret Hart and Goldberg are not on the best of terms, as they got into an incident in 1999. The former dealt with a concussion that he sustained during their match, and eventually, this would lead to his retirement.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia a couple of weeks ago, Bret Hart blasted the current era of pro wrestling, as things are becoming a little too real, and the wrestlers are often getting hurt during the matches and being left with bruises and scars to show for it.

He could not understand why they would put themselves through it, saying that this was wrestling reminiscent of Goldberg. This was not how it should be done, according to Hart.

“In my understanding of pro wrestling, anytime anyone does anything to you that hurts, for real – chopping, putting blisters on your chest when you go to your room or bed, anytime anyone does things to you for real, they’re in the wrong business. They’re doing it wrong. Because you’re not supposed to get hurt. You’re not supposed to come back to your dressing room that night, or to your hotel room and have a big lump on your head and a black eye and your teeth are knocked out. That’s Bill Goldberg wrestling. That’s not how it’s done," said Bret Hart.

Expand Tweet

It seems that, to this day, there is bad blood between the two icons, and this may not change anytime soon.

Do you agree with Bret Hart? Let us know in the comments section below.