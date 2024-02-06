WWE Hall of Famer takes massive shot at Goldberg

While criticizing today's product, a WWE legend fired a massive shot at Bill Goldberg.

"Da Man" has not competed in a match since his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The WCW legend had a remarkable career but felt he did not get a proper sendoff in WWE before he departed the company.

Bret Hart still is not a fan of the WCW legend since being injured by a kick to the head from the latter at Starrcade in 1999. In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, The Hitman criticized today's product and called it "Bill Goldberg wrestling."

“In my understanding of pro wrestling, anytime anyone does anything to you that hurts, for real – chopping, putting blisters on your chest when you go to your room or bed, anytime anyone does things to you for real, they’re in the wrong business. They’re doing it wrong. Because you’re not supposed to get hurt. You’re not supposed to come back to your dressing room that night, or to your hotel room and have a big lump on your head and a black eye and your teeth are knocked out. That’s Bill Goldberg wrestling. That’s not how it’s done," said Bret Hart. [H/T: Fox Sports]

WWE legend Goldberg on injuring Bret Hart

Goldberg opened up about the injury that cost Bret Hart his career and added that he would take it to his grave.

Speaking on The Michael Kay Show in 2022, the veteran was asked to comment on the incident with Bret Hart and if he was bothered that The Hitman hasn't moved past it yet. The 57-year-old stated that it was an accident, but he would take it to his grave because Hart would never forgive him:

"When an accident happens and you tell your side of the story and nobody believes it, especially the person negatively affected by it, yeah it sucks. I will take it to my grave because I am sure that he will never forgive me." (00:54 - 01:11)

You can check out his comments in the video below:

The former champion recently took a shot at Vince McMahon and claimed that he was owed a retirement match. It will be interesting to see if the veteran gets the opportunity to end his career on his terms moving forward.

