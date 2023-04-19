Did WWE fool Goldberg after his loss to Roman Reigns? Piecing the confusing contract puzzle together

Goldberg vs Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber in February 2022 was the last time fans saw the Hall of Famer in action. As it turns out, the former WCW star revealed that he was supposed to have another match before his WWE contract expired.

The 56-year-old recently spoke with Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket about his time with WWE. The former superstar revealed that he had a "handshake understanding" with Vince McMahon that he would have a proper retirement match after Roman Reigns. However, the company didn't abide by its promise.

Even with this in mind, WWE did not fool Goldberg. As stated above, the Hall of Famer had a handshake deal and it wasn't truly included in an official document. Vince McMahon also briefly retired from the company in July last year, and Triple H took charge in some aspects. Due to the change of authority, it's possible The Game opted to focus on newer superstars, which have been showcased in recent bookings.

When Vince returned earlier this year, Goldberg's contract might have expired already. As stated before, the Hall of Famer's deal expired at the end of 2022. So even if McMahon did want to follow through with his "promise," the 56-year-old is already out of the company.

Goldberg vs Roman Reigns: Was this the Hall of Famer's retirement match

The 56-year-old has not been seen in WWE or any wrestling ring since his match with The Head of the Table. Still, the Hall of Famer is still aiming for a proper send-off before officially hanging his boots.

Goldberg vs Roman Reigns won't be the Hall of Famer's last match. In the same interview, he was asked about the possibility of joining AEW. The former superstar stated that he was considering going on a world tour and promoting his final matches by himself instead. Adding that his character deserved a proper send-off.

"If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, you know, that's a possibility. If I, you know, I'm a businessman and I'm fortunately in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. So at the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off...I'm very much leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four-city world tour."

It remains to be seen when the Hall of Famer will return to action and who will welcome him back inside the ring.

