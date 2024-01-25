''I'm super effing p**ed" - Bully Ray lashes at AEW for distasteful angle on Dynamite 

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently shared his honest thoughts on an AEW Dynamite segment from this past week.

The segment in question is the confrontation between Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo, who has made it clear that she's coming for Toni's title. However, the segment did not sit well with Bully Ray who believes that the company should explain the history between the two women.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE star stated:

"I'm super effing pissed right now. Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo, I sent out a tweet for the love of the wrestling Gods give me the who, what, when, where, why, and how of the tattoo, and if you saw the segment tonight, which I know you did, you saw Toni speaking disparagingly about Deanna. Personally, I would've never brought up the body shaming thing because I think that encourages negative wrestling fans to go after wrestlers even more. I think Deonna looks fantastic and there's no reason to scratch that wound that has been healing up for about a week or so." [20:50 - 22:00]

"There was no ride. I know the who it was Deonna and Toni. I know the what, it’s the tattoos. But I want to know the why. I’m sure not every AEW fan who was watching tonight knew why they had matching tattoos. As knowledgeable as an AWE fan is, where they seem to know every little thing about every‌ last wrestler." [27:10 - 27:43]

The former Tag Team Champion continued:

"Assume your audience knows nothing. Vince McMahon, WWE101. Learn from it, remind your audience, teach your audience, program your audience. If you don’t think it’s work for the WWE for the past 100 years, you’re wrong. I got‌ 5 billion reasons why you’re wrong." [27:55 - 28:17]

The history between the two women is incredible, and if the company chooses to acknowledge it during Storm and Deonna's heated rivalry, then it has the potential to make the entire saga even more interesting. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top as the AEW Women's World Champion in the end.

