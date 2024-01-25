"She might be more over now than she's ever been" - WWE star is a big fan of Toni Storm

AEW hit a home run when introducing Toni Storm's "Timeless" character. The gimmick has received strong praise from fans and wrestlers, including one WWE Hall of Famer.

Storm's second championship reign ended at just 66 days with a loss to Hikaru Shida at Dynamite 200 last August. She then began transitioning into her new character, which is inspired by real Hollywood starlets and movie stars, such as Sunset Boulevard's Gloria Swanson and All About Eve's Bette Davis.

After Saraya and Shida traded the title, Timeless Toni defeated Shida for her third championship at Full Gear in November. She has dominated ever since, with butler Luther and super-fan Mariah May.

Booker T is familiar with character-heavy gimmicks as he was praised for his work as King Booker in WWE. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Grand Slam Champion discussed The Illustrious after being asked his thoughts on her and the new gimmick:

"I like it, it’s different. What I like about it, you could have all the hardcore matches you wanna have, you can have all the spots, jumping over the top rope. But there’s always a spot on the show for entertainment, and that’s what she’s doing right now. Toni Storm might be doing the best work, and she might be more over now than she’s ever been, and it’s not because any one of her matches," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"So yeah, I like it, and for me, it’s wrestling. Wresting is to be embellished, and being embellished to the point to where you can pretty much make it whatever you want it, as long as it’s good. Not just anything. Wrestling has come to be embellished these days about just doing something that’s off the wall, craziest stuff you ever want to see in your life. That’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about still making it fun and entertaining for me to watch as the wrestling fans," he said.

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on Timeless Toni. The AEW President later had an interesting take on his women's champion from the perspective of a fan and owner.

Toni Storm feuding with former WWE and TNA star

"Timeless" Toni Storm has defended the Women's World Championship twice since defeating Hikaru Shida at Full Gear in November. She retained over Skye Blue on the December 6 Dynamite, then defeated Riho at Worlds End on December 30.

Storm is now feuding with AEW newcomer Deonna Purrazzo. The 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic winner will meet the three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion in the ring on Wednesday's Dynamite for a face-to-face interview:

"After weeks of taunting & verbal exchanges, @deonnapurrazzo will stand face-to-face with the #AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' @tonistorm_," AEW wrote on Instagram.

The two grapplers worked several Stardom matches in 2017 and 2018, with Storm winning their first singles bout to retain the SWA Undisputed World Championship. Storm also defeated Purrazzo at the WWE NXT UK tapings on November 25, 2018. They had one more WWE match as The Illustrious defeated The Virtuosa to retain the NXT UK Women's Championship at tapings on June 14, 2019.

There's no word yet on if Purrazzo will get her title shot from Storm in the next few weeks, or if AEW will save the match for the Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 3.

What do you think of Toni Storm's "Timeless" gimmick vs. her time in WWE? What is your bold prediction for Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm? Sound off in the comments below!

